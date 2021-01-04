On Monday, the Green River District Health Department reported the COVID-19 related deaths of seven Daviess County residents and a resident of Henderson County, along with 421 new cases since Dec. 31.
The additional confirmed COVID-19 cases are 147 in Daviess County, 17 in Hancock County, 119 in Henderson County, 11 in McLean County, 64 in Ohio County, 26 in Union County, and 37 in Webster County.
Last week, Green River District saw an additional 921 reported COVID-19 cases. The past week also saw 21 COVID-19 related deaths in the seven county region.
To date, there have been 13,171 reported COVID-19 cases in the district.
The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 9,832 (75%).
Forty-seven reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 654 (5%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 235 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
