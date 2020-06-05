Another Daviess County resident has died of COVID-19, Green River District Health Department officials reported.
To date, six Daviess County residents have died from the virus.
The health department also reported eight new confirmed COVID-19 cases -- three in Daviess County, one in Hancock County, one in McLean County, two in Ohio County and one in Webster County.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the seven-county district now stands at 717.
At least 579 people have recovered from the virus, health department data shows.
