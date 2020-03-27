At 10:30 a.m. Friday, Green River District Health Department officials reported 28 cases of the coronavirus in Daviess County, up from 22 cases on Wednesday.
No new cases were reported Thursday in Daviess County.
The number of cases in Henderson, Union and Webster counties remain the same. Henderson has two cases. Webster and Union each have one.
GRDHD covers a seven-county region, which includes those counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.