Green River District Health officials announced Tuesday morning a resident of Daviess County has died from the coronavirus.
No age or gender was given.
GRDHD officials reported three additional cases of coronavirus in its service area on Tuesday morning -- one more each in Daviess, Henderson and Webster counties.
That brings the totals in the seven-county GRDHD to:
Daviess County -- 34
Hancock County -- 1
Henderson County -- 5
Union County -- 2
Webster County -- 2
