The Green River District Health Department reported Tuesday no additional confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 627. Sixteen people in the district are currently hospitalized. Of the 627 confirmed cases in the district, 75 (12%) have required hospitalization.
The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 484 (77%).
“As things continue to open up we want to remind everyone the virus is still out there,” said GRDHD Director Clay Horton. “It more important now than ever that you use good judgment and follow our recommendations to protect yourself and your family.”
