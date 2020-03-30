Green River District Health Department officials reported Monday morning another case of the coronavirus in Union County, bringing that county's total to two cases.
The health department reported no new cases in Daviess, Hancock, McLean and Ohio counties.
As of Monday morning, county totals in GRDHD's service area are Daviess, 33; Hancock, 1; Henderson, 4; McLean, 1; Union, 2; and Webster, 1. The total number of cases for the health department's district is now 42.
