The Green River District Health Department reported six more COVID-19 cases – five in Daviess County and one in Henderson County.
The total number of cases reported in the district has now reached 101.
As of 9 a.m April 7, 2020 total reported cases in the Green River District by county are:
Daviess County – 63 cases, 26 recovered, 1 death
Hancock County – 2 cases, 1 recovered
Henderson County – 20 cases, 5 recovered
McLean County – 4 cases, 1 death
Ohio County – 6 cases
Union County – 3 cases, 1 recovered
Webster County – 3 cases
Additional demographic information includes: Average age: 51
Age range: 18 – 85
Male – 44.6%
Female – 55.4%
