The Green River District Health Department reported six more COVID-19 cases – five in Daviess County and one in Henderson County.

The total number of cases reported in the district has now reached 101.

As of 9 a.m April 7, 2020 total reported cases in the Green River District by county are:

Daviess County – 63 cases, 26 recovered, 1 death

Hancock County – 2 cases, 1 recovered

Henderson County – 20 cases, 5 recovered

McLean County – 4 cases, 1 death

Ohio County – 6 cases

Union County – 3 cases, 1 recovered

Webster County – 3 cases

Additional demographic information includes: Average age: 51

Age range: 18 – 85

Male – 44.6%

Female – 55.4%

