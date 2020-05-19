Green River District Health Department officials reported two more deaths related to COVID-19. A resident of Daviess County and another from Henderson County have died.
The health department also reported 11 new confirmed COVID-19 cases - two in Daviess County, two in Henderson County, one in McLean County and six in Ohio County.
