On Tuesday, Green River District Health Department in conjunction with Daviess County Emergency Management Agency will be holding a COVID-19 briefing.
The briefing will be held at Owensboro Community and Technical College’s Blandford Hall from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. This initial meeting will not be open to the public but will consist of no more than two representatives from area governments, shelters, schools, nursing homes, medical providers and any public agency, said Andy Ball, Emergency Management Agency director.
“It will include all of those
See EMA/Page A3
agencies that would be involved
in an Emergency Operations Center,” he said. “The meeting is so we are all on the same page and designing a plan in the next few weeks as this thing progresses. In my personal opinion, just like public health said, there is no way to predict, but the way it is spreading it will make its way here, if it isn’t already.”
The goal of the meeting is to allow these agencies to discuss concerns, what they are already doing to combat the spread of the virus, have questions answered by health experts and begin developing a plan for when the region has its first confirmed case, said Ball.
“Obviously, all of the medical facilities are enacting the public health guidelines on how to address and take care of potential cases,” he said. “Ambulance services across the region are still trying to figure out how to properly transport and minimize exposure. Some of them are already wearing m95 masks and standard gowns when they have to transport a victim that has flu-like symptoms.”
Shelters and nursing homes around the region have already begun to enact protocols, he said.
“I have spoken to Harry Pedigo at St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter,” Ball said. “If someone is showing symptoms, they are being isolated and continuously preaching hygiene protocols. Nursing homes as well as detention centers have been following state recommendations in terms of limiting visitors. This is especially important in longterm care facilities where those over 60 years of age reside because they are a definite target of this virus.”
Daviess County, like other communities around the area, has already started taking “commonsense” steps to minimize contact points, he said.
“We are recommending, just like Gov. (Andy) Beshear, that people avoid as many mass gatherings as possible,” he said. “We are also recommending that any large scale events in the area be postponed. We are making sure in our county-run building that interior doors are being propped open to limit contact potential and that our hand sanitizer stations are filled. Our trigger points for a declaration would be the first confirmed case and then I would recommend to Judge (Al) Mattingly (Daviess County judge-executive) that a declaration be made so we can open ourselves up for additional support.”
For the public and business owners, Ball’s advice is simple, he said.
“Pay attention,” he said. “Get the right and same message; the information is changing so much on a daily basis that the best thing people can do is go to the state website; that is where the most up to date information will be. All of the information will be there. The biggest thing in events like this is making sure that we are on the same page and not acting off of social media rumors and wash your hands ... wash your hands ... wash your hands.”
The plan after the meeting will be to hold an online forum geared toward allowing the general public to answer questions, Ball said.
“Tuesday’s meeting is a meeting of the minds between all of those agencies that will be dealing most with the virus,” he said. “Even in that meeting, a small amount of people will be allowed so that we can spread out, which is why it is in that big of a space. After Tuesday, we will do a Facebook Live panel session with myself, government officials as well as health experts. Obviously, we are doing this so not to pack a space with a lot of people. All of us have to keep thinking in these terms to keep this thing from spreading.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
