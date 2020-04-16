Green River District Health Department reported 9 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases – three in Daviess County, three in Hancock County, two in Henderson County and one in Webster County.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 157.
Nine people in the district are currently hospitalized. Of the 157 confirmed cases in the district, 30 have required hospitalization.
The district's total of recovered cases now stands at 78, which is 50%.
