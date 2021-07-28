There is still more work to be done if the COVID-19 pandemic is going to be brought under control, local health officials said Tuesday during a joint community update with city and county officials.
“We have seen higher incident rates in the Green River District Health Department than we are seeing right now, but we have never seen it increase and rise at the rate that it is now,” Clay Horton, director of the Green River District Health Department, said Tuesday.
Horton was joined by Dr. Francis DuFrayne, chief medical officer of Owensboro Health, county Judge-Executive Al Mattingly and Mayor Tom Watson for the virtual community COVID-19 update, which is available to view on the Daviess Fiscal Court Facebook page.
New cases of the virus continue to double week after week, with Daviess County re-entering the state’s COVID-19 Red Zone Monday. As of Tuesday, state data for Daviess County showed an average of 33.8 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period. The state incidence rate Tuesday was reported to be 18.271 per 100,000 residents. This most recent surge of coronavirus comes after nearly three months of declining infections.
Along with the new cases, DuFrayne said hospitalizations are again increasing after a period of declining numbers.
“From April through June we really went from a high of 50 (hospital) admissions at any one time down to an average of about two to five at any given time,” DuFrayne said. “At the end of June, we were down to one patient.”
DuFrayne said he is concerned about the stalled vaccination rate in Daviess County — just 44% of the county’s total population is reported to be fully vaccinated — and there seems to be a mindset in the community that the pandemic is over.
“When I am out in the community no one has a mask on,” he said. “It is a pretty rare finding any more.”
Face masks are recommended for any unvaccinated individuals and also for those who are fully vaccinated when among large crowds, he said.
Horton said the vast majority of these new COVID-19 cases are among individuals who have yet to be vaccinated.
“If you are not vaccinated yet you need to seek out a vaccine if you are able to do that,” Horton said. “Everyone the age of 12 and older that doesn’t have a medical condition that would keep you from getting vaccinated, I say go out today and get vaccinated.”
With the delta variant becoming the prevalent form of the virus, DuFrayne said the original coronavirus that was reported in China was followed by the Alpha variant, which was about twice as infectious as the original strain, and now delta is twice as infectious as the Alpha variant.
“delta is a much more potent variant, and if you look across the country, the CDC says 83% of all the infections in the United States now are delta,” he said.
Watson said he believes there are a few reasons why local residents have chosen not to get vaccinated, including the emergency authorization and that the vaccine might view it as experimental. There are others who made up their minds they would not be vaccinated regardless of what the statistics say.
“I think it just goes back to the same old thing we knew from the very beginning,” Watson said. “There was a group of folks that would not take the vaccine, period.”
Mattingly said that despite being fully vaccinated, he has started to again wear a face mask when in public spaces such as grocery stores.
“It is one of those things that we all got used to and all the sudden as the cases dropped we kind of got lackadaisical,” he said.
According to state data, there have been 476,650 confirmed cases of COVID-19 throughout Kentucky since the beginning of the pandemic resulting in 7, 319 deaths. As of Tuesday, Daviess County reported a positivity rate of 16.62%, 11,380 total confirmed cases and 196 deaths.
