March is National Nutrition Month across the United States. This year’s theme chosen by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is “Personalize Your Plate.”
Along with National Nutrition Month, March 10 is recognized as Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day and March 23 is recognized as National Diabetes Alert Day.
A total of 16.3% of the population in the Green River District have been diagnosed with diabetes as of 2018 and 9.6% have been diagnosed with pre-diabetes, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
Lori Conger, a licensed and registered dietitian for Health First in Calhoun, said her interest in being a dietitian came after declaring an undecided major at Murray State University.
“In my first year, I took an entry-level nutrition class and just fell in love with the idea of helping people improve their quality of life through nutrition,” Conger said. “I’d always been kind of interested in nutrition but didn’t really understand a whole lot about it and it gave me a platform to be able to help people, which was something I was looking for a career in.”
Conger works between the eight Health First clinics. She said she was “drawn to Health First” because of the assistance it provides patients.
“I like the core values that Health First stands for and the way that we help our patients,” she said.
Conger said she mostly focuses on diabetes as a registered dietitian, but also assists patients who are interested in weight loss and those who have high cholesterol.
“I think sometimes we continue to eat the ways that we eat because it’s our normal behavior, and I don’t think we realize what impact it can have on your health,” she said. “This year, the theme chosen by the (Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics) is ‘Personalize Your Plate’ and I really like that theme because that’s my approach to every patient.”
Conger said when patients see her, she learns how they consume food and works off that so they are still experiencing the same types of food, but there is a change in the details surrounding the habits.
“Parents make the choices of how to feed their children when they’re too young to make those choices themselves,” she said. “The way your family eats moves on into adulthood and impacts how you eat as an adult.”
According to Conger, type I diabetes, or insulin-dependent, is where something happens in the pancreas to cause it to stop producing insulin. Those who have type I diabetes receive an insulin injection in order to manage the condition. She said there are different theories surrounding what causes type I diabetes.
Type II diabetes typically develops later in life, according to Conger. Type II is when the pancreas may still produce insulin, but it is not being used effectively or is not producing enough insulin.
Conger said risk factors in determining if someone has diabetes includes age, gender, family history, high blood pressure, physical fitness and being overweight.
National Diabetes Alert Day was designed to make people aware of the risk factors one might have, according to Conger.
Increased thirst, increased urination and blurry vision are some symptoms that could be signs of diabetes, Conger said.
Mismanaged diabetes can lead to other health problems such as cardiovascular disease, blindness, an increased risk of amputation and kidney disease.
“Eating a variety of foods is important. Eating nutritional foods are important,” Conger said. “If you’re unsure about what those things are, look for reliable sources to give you that information. I see a lot of information that isn’t science-based and people following it because it’s a common trend.”
Conger said a lot of patients she sees believe they have to completely rework their diet.
“I love to see when people make small changes and see big results and stick with the plan and it becomes a lifestyle change rather than something they do temporarily,” she said. “Every patient is different and I come up with a different plan for every patient.”
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com
