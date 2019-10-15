Daviess County's health coalition just turned 20 years old.
Healthy Horizons members looked back Monday at the county's many strides during the past two decades, such as the passage of no-smoking ordinances, providing hungry schoolkids weekend meals and the implementation of various workplace wellness initiatives. Also, with an eye to the future, the group discussed ways to make Daviess County the state's healthiest community.
Two members of the original coalition — City Commissioner Pam Smith-Wright and Marianne Smith Edge, Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky board member — attended Monday's meeting.
Edge talked about local no-smoking ordinances, which Healthy Horizons supported. At one time, the proposed ordinances fired up tempers locally. Since their passage, however, no smoking in public places is accepted as the norm, she said.
"You keep building and changing the culture," she said. "Once we put things in place, they become the norm."
Throughout its history, Healthy Horizons has been an agent of change. For example, Corporate Challenge, a health competition among local companies, was the springboard for many company wellness programs.
The coalition created a task force to battle obesity and developed a Better Bites program, which promotes healthful choices at area concession booths. Also, Healthy Horizons recognized the importance of mental health in overall well-being and established a Healthy Head to Toe campaign.
Healthy Horizons started with a local summit. About 100 people formed seven action teams: city and county government and parks, schools, seniors, tobacco prevention, neighborhoods, churches and workplaces.
They selected obesity, access to care and substance use as their three main action areas.
From the get-go, community collaboration proved key to the coalition's success, said Susanne Craig, Green River District Health Department Community Access Project manager. Leaders from the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce, school systems, city and county government, and business community partnered with one goal in mind -- improving the community's health.
"Silos have broken down even more (through the years)," Craig said.
In addition, the group's diversity was important early on. However, its has slipped. Today, members who attend regularly are linked largely to nonprofits and health organizations.
Coalition members would like more representation from business leaders, elected officials and the faith-based community. Daviess County Sheriff Keith Cain is an original member of the group and the only elected official who regularly attends monthly meetings.
"We need to get more decision-makers in the door," Craig said.
Healthy Horizons chairwoman Pattie Martin asked coalition members to write down their thoughts concerning the next 20 years.
One member said the group needs to find funding sources for programs.
As far as health-related ideas, creating walkable communities repeatedly cropped up in their comments.
"Physical activity has to be part of who you are," Smith Edge said.
Walking is an inexpensive way to improve health outcomes, but sidewalks around town are missing or need repair. Owensboro also needs more bike lanes throughout town, she said.
Martin will share all comments gathered from the forms at its next meeting, which is set for noon Nov. 11 at the Owensboro Health Healthpark, 1006 Ford Ave.
