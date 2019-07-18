A residential city lot full of trees, shrubs and flowerbeds can be labor intensive and cost a pretty penny.
Imagine trying to maintain a park-like setting on nearly 11 acres.
The landscaping around the Heartford House is an integral part of Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky's mission, said Brenda Knollenberg, development director of Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky and the Heartford House. The nonprofit provides support and care during the final phase of life.
"Nature has a calming effect on people," Knollenberg said.
To raise money for landscaping and general grounds maintenance, the Heartford House will sell to-go hamburger box lunches between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. July 25 at the inpatient facility, 2914 Old Hartford Road. Knollenberg said the nonprofit hopes to raise about $8,000 from the fundraiser.
Each room of the Heartford House has French doors that lead to a patio. Patients' beds or wheelchairs can be pushed outside so they can enjoy natural sights and sounds.
The facility's patios feature a flowerbox. Some patients enjoy tending those.
Families walk the paved trail that winds around the Heartford House lake, and the grounds include a certified monarch butterfly station.
A volunteer landscape committee takes care of Heartford House flowerbeds, but mulch, seasonal plants, fertilizer, compost and other garden supplies are an annual expense. To help cover the cost, the nonprofit hopes to sell 500 box lunches for $10 each.
The meal includes a hamburger, side, dessert and drink. Box lunches may be picked up any time during the event.
Hospice volunteers will deliver to business groups within Owensboro's city limits if they order 10 or more lunches. Groups need to note the delivery request along with their business address under "special requests" on the online order form, which is available at http://bidpal.net/heartfordhousecelebration2019.
Deliveries will be made between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., Knollenberg said.
People who can't attend the event, but who want to support landscaping efforts at the Heartford House, are invited to make a donation on the website. Designate gifts to the facility's grounds.
Tours of the Heartford House will be given at the event.
"We hope the entire community can come out, enjoy lunch and support efforts to continue to make the grounds of the Heartford House not only beautiful but also a place of peace and calming for the patients and families who are served here," Knollenberg said in a press release.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
