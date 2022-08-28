After a wreck at the intersection of Ky. 313 and Highland Avenue in Vine Grove Thursday night, a passenger needed to be air lifted for medical attention. The process of calling in air support begins with the 911 call.

“If we know there’s been an entrapment where the person can’t get out of the vehicle freely without tools, if there’s been a rollover, if there’s been an ejection or a death, those are all grounds to request air medical,” Hardin County Emergency Medical Services Director Mark Peterson said. “We base a lot of that just on dispatch information.”

