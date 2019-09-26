Helping kids be 'ready to learn'

As part of the Daviess County Public Schools initiative to become an emotional and trauma-informed district, Meadow Lands Elementary School has implemented a Ready to Learn room.
Essentially a large office that was converted to be a safe, comfortable and calming environment, it's a place where a child can de-escalate a situation that has caused a disruption in the classroom. It was officially rolled out last year, but beginning this year, school officials decided to add comfort lighting as well as paint the walls to reflect its peaceful nature.
Brad Dedman, MLES counselor, said in the year since the Ready to Learn room opened he has seen a huge difference in student behaviors. Office referrals have decreased along with the frequency of classroom disruptions.
When a student has an event in class, which can be as simple as them pulling erasers off of pencils or as severe as becoming defiant with the teacher, Dedman said they first walk in the Ready to Learn room and need to calm down. A lot of times they are in a heightened emotional state, or in what he called their "trauma brain."
In those situations, kids aren't acting appropriately because they are, for all intents and purposes, in a fight or flight mode. They often can't be reasoned with, at least not until they are calm, Dedman said.
"I usually give them 10 to 15 minutes, or sometimes longer, to get their frustration out and calm down," he said.
When students first walk into the Ready to Learn room, they are given the choice of some therapeutic manipulatives that can help get them in more of a mindset to talk. There are therapy bottles, kinetic sand, stress balls and even a tub of raw beans that Dedman said can be helpful for some students to touch.
Once the student is calm and not in such a fight-or-flight mode, then they start to process with Dedman about the incident that brought them to the room. They talk about what could have been alternatives to arguing or causing a disruption in class, or what they could do if the situation arises again, and who to talk to and ask for help.
Then they move on to the restorative aspect, which includes discussions about the reality of the situation.
"When this happens with 20-something other kids in the room, we're talking about a substantial loss of instruction time," Dedman said. "We talk about what work they missed, or their classmates missed, and how to make it up and whether anyone needs an apology."
By the time students go through this three-step process, they typically have calmed down and have a better understanding of their emotions and the results of their actions, Dedman said.
Above the exit to the room, "Ready to Learn" is painted, which signifies to students that once they leave the room, they are, in fact, ready to learn.
Holding students accountable is not about giving students a pass on their bad behaviors. It's about teaching kids in a loving and supportive way to own their actions and to show that there are consequences to bad behaviors, MLES Assistant Principal Marjie Pippin said.
Pippin was instrumental in helping to get the Ready to Learn room set up last year. Before MLES officials set up the room, they looked at data to see what kind of disruptions were occurring and what students were given office referrals for.
"Our kids are having trouble with de-escalating," she said. "They can't really regulate their emotions, and they need a place and some skills to be able to do that."
In the 20 years that Dedman has been working in the education field, he said kids are going through a lot more now outside of school. Locally, he said, there are issues with poverty, incarcerated parents, domestic violence, dysfunctional homes, broken families, and drug and alcohol abuse, which all contribute to a child's trauma brain. When a child is already in a heightened sense of stress, and they come to school and have added academic and social stressors, it triggers them.
Something else that is important to keep in mind, he said, is that 98% of the class disruptions and incidents are caused by boys. That's a district-wide statistic, as well as a nationwide trend.
"When we take a look at the data on those boys, we find that almost all of them are in some kind of a fatherless situation," Dedman said. "That creates a lot of struggle for the boy."
He said if you look at national numbers when it comes to incarceration rates, violence, drug abuse and suicides, it is predominantly males who are impacted. This is creating a crisis with young boys who are not getting their needs met in terms of having a male figure.
"I think it has repercussions that we are just beginning to find out," he said.
In spite of all that, the Ready to Learn room is working at Meadow Lands, which contributes to keeping kids in their seats and focused on their school work, said Principal Kevin Lowe.
Lowe said he wants kids to be in the classroom, and that's essentially the goal of the Ready to Learn room.
"The worst thing we can have is a child out of the classroom, or even worse, out of school," he said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.