One of the most rewarding aspects of Melody Brooks' job as an instructional assistant is having the opportunity to see the kindergarten students she works with grow throughout the school year.
Brooks, of Owensboro, has been an instructional assistant at Newton Parrish Elementary School since 1997. She took the job based on a friend's suggestion after a position opened up there.
"I came and I applied and I told them I didn't have any experience, but I really enjoy raising my family, and somehow I got hired," Brooks said.
She has been working at the school since. She currently assists in a kindergarten classroom, which she loves. Each day is different, and her tasks vary depending on what students are working on at a given time. One day she could be helping a small group of them learn the alphabet, and another day she could be assisting one-on-one with teaching kids how to write their names.
Brooks also enjoys talking with the kids, and the stories they always have to tell. Each child is loving, and they all enjoy having some special attention.
"I think it's a dream job," she said. "I don't feel like it's work. I feel like it's something that I just enjoy doing every day."
Instructional assistants aid teachers in the everyday duties of their classrooms, from helping students with their assignments, to sometimes even administering health services if needed, according to job listings from both Owensboro and Daviess County public schools.
There are 56 instructional assistants spread throughout the Owensboro Public Schools district, and Matthew Constant, OPS chief academic officer said each and every one of them are the "lifeblood" of the district.
Instructional assistants are indispensable to OPS, Constant said, especially in recent years since the district has placed an emphasis on student and adult relationships. Students have shown they exceed when adults in their lives develop relationships and take an active interest in their learning.
Constant reiterated that instructional assistant duties vary.
"Instructional assistants help deliver academic intervention services as directed by the classroom teacher," he said. "So you could see on any given day an instructional assistant doing a one-on-one reading lesson with a kid. You could see them in small groups delivering much-needed skills to three or four at a time. You could see them providing a pull-out service where they take one or more than one student out of class."
He said there are also instructional assistants that specifically aid students requiring special services for their individual education plan, be that special education services, or those that might be physically demanding.
Bill Duncan is one such instructional assistant.
Duncan, who came into the position after teaching at Burns Middle School for 12 years, has been working at West Louisville Elementary School for three years. Each year he has worked with the same boy, now a fourth grader.
Duncan said he likes the job because it allows him to still be involved in education and to help children in their learning processes.
"I like being able to support the teacher in the classroom, which being a former teacher, I know how helpful that is," Duncan said. "I like being around the kids; it's really interesting watching them develop."
He said being with the same kid for the past three years has really shown him a child's capacity to grow and learn.
Most of all, he likes knowing that he is helping a "really fine young man be able to get the greatest amount of education he can possibly get."
"The things holding him back are not going to hold him back from an education," he said. "He's a wonderfully intelligent young man, and it helps me come to work in the morning knowing that I'm helping him do better."
Amy Shutt, Daviess County Public Schools assistant superintendent for human services, said the 259 instructional assistants within the DCPS district are very vital to the success of students. In a lot of ways, they are an extension of the teacher in the classroom and in the school.
Many of them are instructionally sound and are, in fact, teachers in their own right, and a lot of students have that relationship with them and do not see them as any different than the teacher in the classroom.
She also said instructional assistant duties look different at every level and role. At the elementary level, some of them are in the classrooms all day and can be seen working with students in small groups or one-on-one. At the middle and high school level, they may take on different tasks but are still rendering classroom support.
"There are teachers, and then you have the support around them that help them do their job," Shutt said.
Shutt was a principal for 15 years, and looking back on those years, she can't imagine the school running without the instructional assistants it had. They do so many things, and each of them are integral to the education process, she said.
Instructional assistants are giving and willing to help.
"They see their role as just supporting the teaching of children, so they are willing to do anything that does that," Shutt said. "They are outstanding. We have outstanding instructional assistants. They are there to serve children."
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
