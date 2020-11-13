The Kentucky Department of Agriculture has announced the opening of the application process for the 2021 hemp season.
On Thursday, KDA Commissioner Ryan Quarles siad the window to apply for the upcoming season will begin on Nov. 16.
“We believe there will be a long-term hemp market in Kentucky, but across America, the hemp industry has been having a difficult year,” he said. “Acreage is down significantly across the nation in light of FDA regulatory burdens and overproduction concerns. There are some bright spots on the horizon, but we’ve always said we are building an industry from the ground up and that it is going to take time for the market to mature. As always, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture encourages growers to do their homework and assess the risk when evaluating whether or not to enter this industry.”
Leading into 2021, the KDA also communicated to the U.S. Department of Agriculture that it would be taking advantage of language included in the recent omnibus bill passed by Congress this year that allows states to continue operating hemp programs under the research pilot program provisions of the 2014 Farm Bill.
The Kentucky Department of Agriculture has also submitted two rounds of comments on the Interim Final Rule to the USDA to encourage the agency to develop a regulatory framework aligned more closely with the rules in Kentucky.
The moves are meant to help ensure a smooth transition for growers as the USDA plans to issue its final rules next summer, Quarles said.
“With everything going on in the hemp industry nationally and the uncertainty with the pandemic, we think it is prudent to take another year under the research status provisions of the 2014 Farm Bill as we transition our program to whatever final rules are issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture,” he said.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he fully intends to back the KDA as they lobby the USDA to overcome still exiting hurdles that stand in the way of the hemp industry’s growth.
“Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles deserves our gratitude for his tireless leadership on behalf of Kentucky hemp growers. As we keep working with the USDA to overcome the remaining hurdles, Kentucky will continue to benefit from the stability of the hemp pilot program I established in the 2014 farm bill,” he said. “Even now, we’re seeing new examples of this crop’s versatility and potential. I’ll continue strongly advocating on behalf of hemp farmers, processors and manufacturers for a workable regulatory framework in the USDA’s final rule.”
The KDA’s application portal will be available on the department’s hem webpage at kyagr.com/hemp. {span}Grower applications must be submitted by March 15, 2021 with processor applications being accepted year-round. {/span}
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.