Farmers entering into the first year of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s hemp program have been faced with more hardship and disappointment than reward.
On Tuesday, roughly 25 hemp farmers met at the Beaver Dam farm of hemp grower and pharmacist John Fuller to begin the process of contemplating their next steps after their contracts were not honored by Bluegrass BioExtracts.
BBE was originally owned by Owensboro native Bruce Peters and Owensboro-based physician Gerald Edds. Edds and Peters sold the company to Reno, Nevada-based Limited Liability Company DTEC Ventures in October. New York-based Nathan Yates now acts as the company’s managing director.
The goal of the meeting was to allow farmers to share their stories, hear legal opinions from attorneys as well as consider paths for processing their crop, Fuller said.
“A major reason for having everyone here was to validate that what we experienced wasn’t an isolated incident in regards to potential alterations in our tests,” he said. “What we found out from the eight farmers here today that delivered to Bluegrass BioExtracts is that they were rejected for the same reasons that we were — that they had heavy metals in their crop.”
Fuller signed with the company in April with the promise of receiving $4 per cannabidiol (CBD) point. A deal, originally made with Edds and Peters, would have made Fuller roughly $500,000 for his contracted 18 acres. Many of the farmers in attendance at the meeting had similar contracts.
Fuller, like others that signed with the company, began receiving test results showing that his hemp had high amounts of heavy metal.
Fuller sent samples of his product to five agencies for tests, including Lexington-based Cannabusiness Laboratories, which Bluegrass BioExtracts used for its testing. All of these tests returned showing that his crop was 100% clear, Fuller said.
His story was a narrative shared by many farmers in attendance with some alleging that, when they picked up their biomass from BBE, hundreds of pounds had gone missing, like Henderson County hemp farmer Lisa Lovell.
“We met with Gerald Edds and Bruce Peters at Bruce Peters’ house,” Lovell said. “They told us their plan and we told them our plan to grow. It seemed like a wonderful fit. We decided to do it. Our contract was different than most because we signed a contract where we had a specific date that we would be paid, which was supposed to be Feb. 15. Our bank also has a copy because we took a mortgage on our house plus retirement to finance this.”
Like Fuller, Lovell, who grew roughly 36,000 pounds under her contract, had tests done on her crop that showed no trace of pesticides, mycotoxins, microbials or heavy metals. BBE’s tests, performed under DTEC Ventures tenure, told a different story.
“Their results were totally different from ours,” she said. “They had found that the oil they extracted from our hemp had no traces, but wanted to introduce heavy metals to hemp different from ours to see if the extraction process removed it. That is really the last we heard from them. After that, they told us that new regulations had forced them to stop production. Those regulations didn’t exist.”
She then spoke to Yates, who told her that, “the company could not afford to honor the original contracts.” Ultimately, she pulled the roughly 12,000 pounds she had delivered to BBE out, sending the rest to Carmi, Illinois hemp processor Keith Botsch. Lovell found that roughly 800 pounds of her hemp were not accounted for.
Regardless of the tales surrounding each individual farmers experiences, those having dealt with BBE, whether owned by DTEC or Peters and Edds, are left with two options, sue or find a new avenue for their crop with many not even considering growing hemp in the 2020 season, said McLean County farmer Harold Murphy.
“They didn’t honor my contracts and now they are all shut down,” he said. “I’ve got about eight or nine thousand pounds of biomass stored. They (BBE) valued my crop at somewhere around $340,000 bucks. I won’t get anywhere close to that. My sole focus is getting my stuff out and processed and then maybe consider the class action process. Growing hemp next year is not on my agenda at all, unless something dramatically happens, I don’t see that happening.”
As of now, Fuller, along with others, is waiting to hear from attorney Bryan Bishop, who may represent the group, if they go that route, he said.
“We have to figure out if this is the right solution,” Fuller said. “Bryan is a hemp farmer as well, so he understands this industry. We will all want to know his process and goals before moving forward. If there is a suit, it would be against DTEC and Edds and Peters. They are suing DTEC for almost $70 million. If they win, there wouldn’t be any money left to get from DTEC. If Edds and Peters get the company back and they make it great, that would be awesome. Our number one goal is to get our farmers’ contracts honored, but that could take years. It ( a lawsuit) is not something I would want to do, but that is what has been recommended if we choose that option.”
Edds and Peters filed a $69-million lawsuit in Jefferson County Business Court through Louisville-based law firm Bingham Greenebaum Doll LLP on Jan. 21. The suit claims that DTEC, after taking ownership of BBE, located at 931 Wing Ave, “unequivocally failed to honor their obligations under the Purchase Agreement and the Royalty Agreement.” DTEC also shut down operations at BBE and failed to honor BBE’s contracts with contractors, suppliers and failed to pay existing employees, according to the lawsuit.
In all honesty, the purpose of Tuesday’s meeting wasn’t to just get a suit formed, but give voice to the farmers, Fuller said.
“It was a fact-finding mission to give our farmers a voice in this,” he said. “Instead of being alone thinking they experienced an isolated incident. I feel like we had a really bad business partner in our state and they need to honor the contracts or go away. All of the hard hours we put in and to have no reward is very disheartening and it hurts the integrity of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s hemp program, which is something personally that I would like to see remain. We need to get the bad business partners out of Kentucky.”
