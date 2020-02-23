The first federally legal year of industrial hemp has come and gone, and Kentucky hemp farmers are left wondering if it was worth it.
•••
With the USDA final rule on the horizon later this year, “inaction by the Food and Drug Administration,” as well as issues surrounding a saturated hemp CBD market, tanking prices and “shysters” peddling “snake oil,” many hemp farmers in Kentucky would say no, said Paul Glover, owner of Mile Marker 5 CBD in Hawesville.
“I’ve been doing this for over six years,” he said. “You ask these farmers in a 100-mile radius of Owensboro, you will get the middle finger, not no, but ‘Hell no, I’ll never touch this again.’ There are a lot of shysters in this business. I’m not pointing fingers, but you will see it on Facebook, magazines, media outlets; there are people that want to sell snake oil. Before anything can change on the USDA level, it has to change on the FDA level.”
The FDA’s inaction in regards to setting any regulation is a major obstacle that hurt farmers in 2019 and will continue to be a bane headed into 2020, said Ryan Quarles, Kentucky commissioner of agriculture.
“The industry as a whole is facing strong headwinds,” he said. “Primarily due to inaction by the FDA letting industry know which way they are going to go with potential regulation. We need clarification on what hemp products can be sold legally in America. What is happening in Kentucky is happening across the nation. A lot of our hemp companies will tell you today that if given the opportunity they want to sell hemp-derived products such as CBD, health care supplements, food additives along with the laundry list of hemp’s other purposes. The problem is that we are entering into year seven of legal hemp production in America and the FDA has simply not reacted as quickly as we expected them to.”
It is estimated that more than 230,000 acres of hemp were grown in 2019, with 26,500 acres being grown by roughly 1,000 Kentucky farmers. That number, both at home and nationally, caused a glut in the hemp biomass market, tanking cannabidiol (CBD) prices and leaving many farmers with no place to take their crop. Despite this potential, the Kentucky Department Agriculture never considered a cap, Quarles said.
“The KDA was very intentional in that once the crop transitioned from experimental into the 2018 Farm Bill, that anybody who qualifies has the opportunity to experiment with hemp,” he said. “We want to let people know what the rules are and provide an application for the process that is as user-friendly as possible and then let the free market and our innovators experiment and develop markets on their own.”
While the stories of farmers around the state range from bad genetics that tested too high in THC content, overall failure in the growing process or unfulfilled contracts with processors, going into 2020 and forward, things will even out for the farmers and the “bad actors” will ultimately be rooted out, Glover said.
“Once you cheat these guys (farmers) you are out,” he said. “The bad actors part of this equation will fall by the wayside as these farmers become more knowledgeable of the plant and begin to talk more to one another. Right now, you have guys touting CBG and they are saying it is the next best thing and the seeds are $3 apiece. It is nothing but a rip off. ... Every day, you get these guys out there saying these are the best. Where is the market? Enough people will get burned and they will push these people out of the business.”
While the likelihood of hemp licenses dipping in 2020 is likely, a solid lesson was learned, if nothing else, from the 2019 growing season, said Tate Hall, Kentucky Hemp Industries Association president.
“People learned a lot of lessons from top to bottom. It was a growing pain year,” he said. “... In the long run, our industry will be better for it. In terms of this year, the big lesson is not biting off more than you can chew, be responsible with your acreage and be mindful of the genetics you use. We aren’t a 300 hundred-year-old industry like tobacco, this is new so it will take time to develop.”
This being said, hopes are still high for the fledgling industry and lessons were learned, not only by the farmers, but by the KDA, Quarles said.
“We are hoping that the market stabilizes,” he said. “We are also being realistic with all of our program participants, whether they are returning members or this is their first year, about the risks involved with the emerging hemp industry. First and foremost, my heart is with the farmers. They have taken a lot of risk and put a lot of sweat equity into a crop and trust in the processor, but at the same time the market continues to evolve and it is important to know that at the KDA we are focused on getting the farmer paid.”
To this end, the KDA will be allowing farmers going into 2020 to be able to legally store their crop, even if they choose to sit this year out, he said.
“Since 2019 was the breakout year and we had such a large increase of acreage, some farmers are looking for ways to market last year’s crop,” he said. “This year we want to be responsive and make sure that farmers that grew it last year but don’t want to grow it this year are able to store the crop and continue to market it at no additional cost. All they have to do is fill out a grower application and pay for the background check and they are able to continue to market their crop in 2020.”
Moving into 2020, two priorities will be caution and communication, Hall said.
“I think people that tried 50 acres last year will cut it down significantly this year,” he said. “People need to scale back and figure out the new genetics and prepare for the final rule in 2021. Scaling back responsibly and continuing to figure it out will be big for people wanting to continue this crop.
“The biggest pitfall moving forward would be not communicating. I think people need to network. Check with others and build a network and for sure, make sure people that are giving you information are verified and if anyone has worked with them. Verify the best you can on everything. Communication is key.”
That advice is shared by both Glover and Quarles. Even with all of that, the biggest takeaway from 2019, especially for those still sitting on their first crop, is “don’t give up,” Hall said.
“Farming is a year to year thing,” he said. “We have to make money on what we grow. I completely understand if you have biomass close to spring; it will be decision time and I completely understand. However, I think a lot of people will intend to grow. I don’t want people to get out of shape; give it time...give it time. Your stuff is worth money. It is being able to hold it and retain it until the right person comes along. That material is worth money.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
