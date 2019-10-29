When four people attempted to steal more than 100 pounds of hemp from a farm last month in western Daviess County, they told police they committed the theft for one simple reason.
"They simply said they wanted to get high, and someone told them there was a plot," Major Bill Thompson, head of investigations for the sheriff's department, said in September when the four were arrested.
Certified industrial hemp doesn't contain enough THC for a person to get high. But there's no way to know that since hemp looks and smells exactly like marijuana. But, besides mistaking hemp for marijuana, there could be other reasons people are stealing hemp, officials said Monday.
"Just about everything has a black market for it," said Trooper Corey King, public affairs officer for Kentucky State Police in Henderson.
Over the weekend, the sheriff's department worked a theft of about $10,000 worth of hemp from a farm on Hobbs Road. Sheriff's department detectives are still investigating that incident where 150 hemp plants were stolen Saturday from a barn.
Thefts of hemp have occurred in several counties. A list provided by the Kentucky Department of Agriculture said thefts have been reported in Henderson, Hardin, Casey, Laurel and Montgomery counties, as well as in Daviess County.
"It is happening in other parts of the state," said Sean Southard, KDA's communications director. Southard said there have been "maybe a dozen" thefts of hemp this year.
On Sunday, the Evansville Courier and Press reported two men were arrested in Henderson County for attempting to steal hemp plants from a farm. Southard said a hemp theft occurred over the weekend in Casey County as well.
Southard said officials believe hemp thefts are caused by people ignorantly mistaking hemp for marijuana.
"We do think it's an educational issue," Southard said. "People think it's (hemp's) more illicit cousin."
King said marijuana dealers could be using industrial hemp to "cut" their product, mixing marijuana and hemp together to create more to sell. But King said he suspects some people are selling stolen hemp to already-identified buyers.
"Whether this person (in Saturday's Daviess County theft) thought it was marijuana or not, there could be a hemp black market," King said.
"Agricultural theft is nothing new," King said. "That has been around for a long time."
Hemp producers are licensed by the state, so a person who steals hemp is going to sell it on the black market, King said.
"My guess is, if they don't think it's marijuana, they have someone they are going to fence it to."
Thompson said Monday the farmer targeted on Hobbs Road is installing trail cameras around his hemp crop. He said county hemp producers should take be aware of the surroundings on their farms and be on the watch for suspicious activity.
"It's always good, basic crime prevention: Be aware of who your neighbors are," Thompson said. Farmers should also watch for suspicious vehicles in their neighborhoods, he said.
Because both of the county's hemp thefts have occurred in the West Louisville area, the sheriff's department has increased patrols there, Thompson said.
"We don't know if people sell it knowing if it's hemp, or if they think it's marijuana," Thompson said. "Those who know it's hemp are going to attempt to sell it as marijuana."
Southard said the hope is once "the newness wears off" and people realize hemp is not the same as marijuana, thefts will decline.
Tate Hall, president of the Kentucky Hemp Industries Association said, compared to the number of hemp producers statewide, there have been only a very small number of thefts on farms. Tate said farmers should take precautions and many already do try to safeguard their crops.
"A lot of farmers have trail cameras, so they are going to know" if someone enters their property, Hall said. "In the rural areas, I don't think you'd want to contemplate ... going on to someone's farm."
Hall said there's also a misconception that hemp has a higher value than it actually does.
"People think hemp and marijuana are the same, and they're going to sell 1,000 pounds or 100 pounds and be rich," Hall said. "I tell people to expect $25 to $30 per pound."
Because the value of hemp is overestimated, farmers do need to take measures to protect their crops, Hall said.
"(Farmers) have to use common sense," Hall said. "... People have worked too hard this year, and you don't want a thief or thieves in the way of that."
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
