HENDERSON -- A Henderson County man was killed Monday night after being struck by a train.
The Kentucky State Police said Teddy Williams, 45 of Spottsville, was on the railroad tracks near Kentucky 1078-N when a passing CSX train struck Williams. The accident occurred about 8 p.m. on Labor Day.
The Henderson County Coroner's Office pronounced Williams dead at the scene. No one else reported injuries, and no foul play is suspected, officials said.
Deputy Coroner Don Farris told The Gleaner that an autopsy would not be performed.
However, he said, "We will be watching video from the train to help us figure out what occurred Monday night."
Kentucky State Police troopers were assisted by Henderson County Coroner's Office, the Henderson County Sheriff's Department, the Baskett and Spottsville volunteer fire departments, the Henderson City-County Rescue Squad and Henderson County EMS.
KSP said the investigation is ongoing.
