Hermitage hosts Wheelchair Super Bowl

The smell of popcorn filled the air.
Hot dogs, nachos and cheese, and other football fare waited for the crowd to arrive.
A referee paced near the gridiron.
On the sidelines, cheerleaders chanted: “W. I. N. Come on team, let’s win.”
On Friday, Hermitage Care & Rehabilitation Center hosted a big shindig for its residents — Wheelchair Super Bowl II — to celebrate Sunday’s big football extravaganza.
Instead of the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the San Francisco 49ers, though, the Chiefs went up against the Green Bay Packers at Hermitage.
After 30 minutes of play, the Packers won 19 to 13.
“(Hermitage) went all out to make sure residents had fun,” said Sherri Nall of Owensboro. “It was so nice to see them interact and be able to play.”
Her mother, Donna Kay Nall, is a resident at Hermitage and played in Friday’s game. Donna Kay Nall made the first touchdown of her life. She was still grinning about it long after the game ended.
“That was a lot of fun,” she said.
Staff members covered the cafeteria floor with a large piece of green fabric with a gridiron pattern. The maintenance crew built goal posts out of PVC pipes and painted them yellow.
To start the game, team captains met at the 50-yard line for the official coin toss.
During the action, penalty flags dropped.
The ref’s whistle blew and Nerf footballs flew.
Tisha Kelly, who works in the medical records department, dressed in black slacks, a white shirt, a red bowtie and a straw hat. She waded through the crowd with a tray of popcorn.
“Residents really enjoy these bigger events,” Kelly said.
Jacqueline Ziglar, assistant director of nursing, was decked out like an NFL ref — whistle and all.
“Last year, I was a cheerleader and half-time dancer,” she said, with a smile.
Hermitage managers help with the Super Bowl party. It’s a chance for them to dress up and act goofy for a change, said Brandy Gross, quality of life director.
“This is not just a working environment,” Gross said. “It’s our home just as much as it is (for our residents).”
She upped the game a bit this year by inviting members of the Owensboro Catholic High School football team and cheerleaders to help. OCHS football players pushed residents’ wheelchairs around the “field” to help them score touchdowns and throw field goals.
Chris Boarman, Aces team captain, enjoyed the afternoon.
“It was a really good experience to see all the smiles on their faces,” Boarman said. “I’d for sure do it again.”
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.