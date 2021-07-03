The 16th annual Heroes Tribute Gala will honor fallen first responders and their families next week.
The event, which is being put on by Supporting Heroes, will start with an informal reception where guests can visit with others while looking at silent auction items.
Supporting Heroes, founded in 2004, is an organization dedicated to honoring and offering services to families of first responders who have passed away. They offer financial support and long-term support beyond finances. They serve in Kentucky, Indiana and Missouri.
The gala was held in Louisville for 14 years but was moved to Owensboro in 2020 after Supporting Heroes added Missouri to their coverage area.
Eric Johnson, executive director of Supporting Heroes, says many of his employees have connections to Owensboro.
“We love Owensboro, so we thought we’d give it a shot,” Johnson said. “It was a great success last year.”
There will be a guest speaker and presentations showcasing the activities of Supporting Heroes over the last year.
According to Johnson, the speaker will be the widow of a Covington firefighter who passed away this year. She will speak on his story, how she overcame her loss, and how Supporting Heroes helped her.
“The way we honor the fallen is by taking care of their families,” Johnson said.
Johnson said this event is not a fundraiser. He emphasized that the purpose of this event is to support the families of the fallen.
“We need community support to do what we do,” Johnson said. “But the focus is on the fallen and their families.”
Thirty-five fallen first responders will be honored at this year’s gala, along with ones who were honored in previous years. Johnson said they will recognize any first responder who has a family member present at the event.
He said there is a woman who lost her father, who was a firefighter, more than 70 years ago, and attends the gala each year to honor him.
Seats for the event can be purchased online for $50 www.supporting heroes.org/gala/.
Seats for immediate survivors of fallen first responders are free.
The silent auction, which is being held to offset the cost of the event, will take place there and online.
Dinner will be served after the reception ends.
The Heroes Tribute Gala will begin at 6 p.m. on July 10 at the Owensboro Convention Center on 501 W. Second St.
Doors open and seating begins at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.