Anne Marie Higgins has been dreaming for years about having her “own little store” in downtown Owensboro.
By mid-April, she’s hoping the dream will become reality.
Higgins will be opening Willow & Pine European Market at 105 W. Second St. then.
That’s next door to Mellow Mushroom, across the street from Famous Bistro and just down the street from The Creme Coffee House.
The nearness to eateries is important because Willow & Pine will be offering “luxury, handmade dinnerware, stemware, barware and serving pieces from Italy,” Higgins said, along with “handmade Italian pewter pieces, some made from antique molds dating to the 1600’s,” as well as “Polish pottery, including dinnerware, serveware, amazing bakeware and the extremely popular ‘bubble mug’ coffee and tea mugs.”
Brittaney Johnson, president of the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp., worked with Higgins in finding the location.
“We’ve been working with several small businesses looking to locate downtown,” she said.
Higgins’ store, Johnson said, will “make a great addition to downtown.”
Higgins said, “I have always loved beautiful dishes. I am very sentimental about the pieces that have been passed down to me from my parents and grandparents, as well as some of the pieces we have enjoyed in our own family over the years. I always say that they are more than simply ‘dishes.’ They are the silent witnesses of years of happy family occasions and celebrations.”
The dishes she sells will someday be family heirlooms, she said.
The European Market part of the name comes from the time she and her husband, Sean, spent in Europe.
“While my husband was stationed in Germany, we had the good fortune of being able to travel all over Europe, visiting cities such as Paris, Florence, Prague and experiencing the food, shopping, and culture is like no other,” Higgins said. “My friends and I would take trips to go on adventures, shopping for wine, pottery and antiques. I brought these treasures home with me and they fill our home.”
In July, she said, “I decided to take a baby step in the direction of my dream.”
Higgins quit her job as a counselor at Owensboro Catholic High School to devote herself full-time to Willow & Pine.
The store’s name was a struggle, she said.
Every name she came up with turned out to already be taken.
Even her own name — Anne Marie’s.
One day last winter, when she was about to give up, Higgins was looking out her window at a big willow tree and a pine tree.
And she found the name she was searching for.
“Willow is so romantic,” Higgins said.
She said she chose downtown because “In Europe, the historic center of the city is the heart of the community. People are bustling to and fro, having coffee at the cafe, popping into little shops and buying flowers at the open market. I wanted to create that same experience for my customers so, naturally, a downtown location was the most authentic way to do that. I’m very excited to be a part of the community and the culture downtown.”
Higgins said she’ll soon expand her inventory to include more ceramics and pottery, flatware, stemware and serving pieces from Italy and other European countries along with table linens — with monogramming available — and gift items such as all-natural soy candles.
And she said she’ll have a gift and bridal registry.
The 1,200-square-foot store — called The Sliver because of its long, rectangular shape — has an exposed brick wall, which adds to the charm, Higgins said.
She said she hopes to “encourage other women my age who long to start a second career or pursue a dream they thought was no longer possible. It’s never too late. It can happen.”
