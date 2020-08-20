developing
High school football season starts Sept. 11
- By Jim Pickens Messenger-Inquirer
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control on Thursday approved the start of mandatory practices to begin on Monday for football, soccer, volleyball and cross country and other fall activities, with games and meets for most fall sports to start on Sept. 7, and football's opening games to be played on Sept. 11.
KHSAA golf season is already under way.
Two other options — one to delay the start of fall sports seasons until Sept. 28, with a seven-game football season; the other to delay the the start of football to Oct. 2 with a seven-game season — were voted on, but failed to pass.
