The state highway department has closed the Panther Creek Bridge on Kentucky 81 due to an accident involving a semitrailer hauling scrap metal.
Major Barry Smith of the Daviess County Sheriff's Department said a piece of scrap on top of the load struck the bridge as the truck attempted to cross.
Smith said the bridge sustained visible damage. A press release from the highway department said the bridge sustained severe damage to its superstructure.
The bridge, which is at the 6.52 mile point, is closed until further notice, the press release says.
A permanent detour, with signs, will be established.
