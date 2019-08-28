Officials from the state highway department are still assessing whether they should repair the damaged bridge at Kentucky 81 near Moseleyville, or if it should be replaced.
The bridge has been closed since Aug. 14 when a semitrailer carrying scrap metal tried to cross and a piece of scrap struck three bridge supports.
Raj Patel, who manages the Even Steven convenience store on Kentucky 81 just south of the closed bridge, said its closure has hurt his business.
"The biggest thing is every day business should be $2,100 to $2,500" in sales, Patel said Tuesday morning. Since the bridge was closed by the highway department, the store's daily sales have ranged between $1,100 and $1,200, he said.
Patel said he spoke to a highway department official Monday, and "he said six months is the minimum." He said he was told the roadway could be closed for two years if the decision is made to build a new bridge.
"But two years is a long time," Patel said.
Keith Todd, public information officer for the highway department's Madisonville office, said engineers are analyzing the extent of the damage and the cost of repairing the bridge and comparing that to the cost of replacing the bridge entirely. Todd said a consideration will be the lifespan of the existing bridge if it is repaired.
When the bridge underwent maintenance last year, the bridge's estimated life span was 20 years, Todd said.
When asked if the driver of the truck, William T. Siddon, could be held financially liable, Todd said, "I highly suspect our legal staff will be inquiring as to his insurance carrier."
The bridge was built in 1935 and has remained in service because it has a wider deck and higher clearance than other bridges built during that era, Todd said.
The state's "Bridging Kentucky" program has lifespan requirements for new and repaired bridges.
"If we rehab a bridge as part of the program, we expect it to last at least 35 years," Todd said.
New bridges are expected to have at least 75-year lifespans, he said.
Patel said he has already made adjustments to his store's operations because of the bridge closure. For example, he had four employees before the closure and now has just one, he said.
When asked if replacing the bridge could take as long as two years, Todd said he believes the state would expedite the process, considering the amount of traffic on Kentucky 81.
"I would think we would move a little faster" if a decision is made to replace the bridge, he said. "It's a well-traveled route."
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
