Highways have played a major role in the lives of many people. And I happen to be one of them.
While interstate and other four-lane thoroughfares such as the Natcher and Audubon parkways have taken a lot of the charm away from older and much-traveled highways to near and far places, they have not emptied our banks of memories.
My first encounter with such a road was U.S 60 East. Carrying water buckets or whatever, my brother, Bob, and I walked those many long miles in search of farm owners who would let us search for blackberries bushes.
The blackberry jam that our mom would later make made the effort more than worthwhile.
While I was never a target of chiggers, a familiar pest in the blackberry world, Bob used to walk home scratching like a rooster looking for food in a chicken coop. I also missed out on mumps and he didn't.
Mom didn't appreciate him asking if we had the same father.
Anyway, walking led to various other forms of transportation and life became faster and more varied.
Take U.S. 231 south between Owensboro and Hartford for instance. That highway, perhaps, played a bigger role in my life than did any other road in another person's life.
For 46 and a half years, I traveled that highway to and from my job in Hartford. I was familiar with every home, every barn and every bump. On one particular morning, I decided to count every utility pole along the route and was flabbergasted by the number.
There is a highway running through Hartford leading to Centertown. That thoroughfare played a key role in my job as a newsman. Centertown also was the home of Jim Maddox, one of my very best friends.
Jim and I first met while in the U.S. Navy and that friendship carried through until his death. In fact, Jim wrote his own funeral eulogy and I was mentioned in that farewell message.
The relatively short distance from churches in Owensboro to a cemetery on Kentucky 54 also will be a strong and lasting memory. There rests my bride, my mother, my brother, two sisters and a brother-in-law. Anita is saving me a place and that will be my last ride on 54.
Somber but truthful.
I've worn you out with my road history so how about trying to touch a bit on yours.
Several friends and others have told me they much prefer taking old U.S. 60 to Louisville instead of traveling to Bowling Green and getting on Interstate 65.
They're a lot like my bride in that regard and I agree wholehearted. Old 60, which runs from there to everywhere, has a warmth and familiar flavor not normally found on interstate highways. And if you're in no big hurry, stopping for breakfast at a roadside restaurant is a tasty treat.
I let you go with that and now you can rare back and remember all of the roads that have played a big role in your life.
But give back a moment to superhighways and remember that such roads are quicker to the destination and very likely safer. But still, the old two-lane paths are the ones that manufacture the heart tugs.
