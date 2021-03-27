After spending more than 100 years sitting over Blackford Creek on the Daviess/Henderson County line, the historic Toler Bridge has found a new home at Sandy Lee Watkins Park in Henderson.
Theresa Childers, Henderson County parks and programs director, said recently that the bridge was successfully moved from its longtime location in the community of Blackford to the park.
“We would like to have several historic bridges just to bring in a little bit of Kentucky history,” she said. “People really like to take pictures and just get the history of the bridge.”
“It is just fun.”
According to a statement from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the Toler Bridge was closed to traffic in October 2018 and advertised for “adoption” in the fall of 2019. Seven different entities applied to provide a new home for the bridge.
Keirsten Jaggers of KYTC said this week that after reviewing all the proposals, Sandy Lee Watkins Park in Henderson seemed like a good fit.
“They have done a lot of work to their space already and this was just a really good fit for one of the walking trails,” Jaggers said.
The pony truss-style bridge was built about 1919 and deemed eligible for the National Register of Historic Places in 2011.
Childers said the park had previously incorporated another historic bridge into its walking paths, and will do the same with the Toler Bridge once it receives new flooring.
Knight Construction and Excavating Inc. of Slaughters was awarded the $54,560 bid for moving the bridge.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.