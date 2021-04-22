The historic iron truss bridge at Yellow Creek Park is once again open to visitors after being closed for repairs earlier this year.
While the 1897 structure will reopen Thursday, April 22, an official ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday at the park, located at 5710 Kentucky 144, Owensboro.
Ross Leigh, parks director, said Wednesday that a few final details were being completed and, “it looks like everything is a go to be able to get the public back across to the other side of the creek.”
Daviess County Engineer Mark Brasher said the total cost of the project was $340,624. The contractor for the job was Ragle Inc. of Newburgh, Indiana.
County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said last year that Daviess Fiscal Court had set aside $350,000 for the project.
Leigh said some issues with the bridge were identified five or six years ago and the parks board unanimously approved a recommendation to Daviess Fiscal Court that the truss structure be saved. The finished product retains all the historic charm of the original bridge with the strength and stability of a modern concrete structure.
“We opted to have a bridge built within a bridge,” he said. “Essentially, now we have a concrete structure substantial enough for pedestrian and maintenance vehicles.”
While those familiar with the structure will be able to spot the changes, the new portions of the bridge were painted to match the old so that it would blend-in as much as possible.
“That is the best of both worlds,” Leigh said.
Originally constructed in 1897 by the Wrought Iron Bridge Co. of Canton, Ohio, it was used for vehicle traffic on State Highway 762 in the eastern part of the county. It was moved to Yellow Creek Park in 1985 to provide access to a new 50-acre addition to the park, where the nature center and the Jim Lambert Pioneer Village are located.
Initially slated to be completed by Memorial Day weekend, work was completed ahead of schedule on what Leigh said he imagines is one of the more unique projects Ragle Inc. has done.
“It was fun for them to do something highly unusual,” he said. “I can’t imagine that there is another bridge anywhere like this.”
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
