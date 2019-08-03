History on Display

Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com Patsy Patton of Greenville places Native American rolling pestles out on her display tables on Friday as she sets up for the Owensboro Artifact Show at the Owensboro Convention Center. Patton, who is 72-years-old now, said she has been hunting artifacts since she was 4-years-old. The Owensboro Artifact Show continues on Saturday, August 3, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday, Aug. 4, 8 a.m. to noon.

 Alan Warren

History on Display

