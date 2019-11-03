HOF drew more than 35,000 in first year

In the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum's first year of operations, it drew 35,329 people from 47 states and 15 other countries to downtown Owensboro.
That included 12,000 to 15,000 who attended 36 concerts, 7,031 who paid to tour the museum and thousands of others who came to weddings, dinners and meetings in the building.
The year that ended on Oct. 18 saw visitors from Australia, Netherlands, France, Canada, England, South Africa, Germany, Brazil, Ecuador, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Israel, Switzerland and New Caledonia visiting the $15.3 million facility.
There were two Downtown ROMPs at the Hall of Fame during the year and the last one on Sept. 14 drew 1,400 people in a space that would only hold about 1,500.
"We don't want to be overly cautious," Chris Joslin, executive director of the Hall of Fame, said of programming. "We've been pretty bold this year."
And the boldness will continue, he said.
"We're planning three or four outdoor concerts next year," Joslin said. "But we want to be sure that our performances are an event, not just a show."
He said, "Our goal is to have a Hall of Fame induction ceremony in March. We want it to be a night of music with the inductees playing and being interviewed and musicians who were influenced by them coming to play their music."
The latest inductees are Mike Auldridge, Bill Emerson and The Kentucky Colonels.
Auldridge died in 2012, but Emerson and some members of the Kentucky Colonels are still living.
Joslin said the Hall of Fame has obtained the rights to the Official Kentucky State Old-Time Fiddlers Championship.
The event, created in 1975 by the Kentucky General Assembly, was last held in Elizabethtown in 2014.
Carly Smith, the Hall of Fame's marketing director, said the contest isn't just for fiddle players.
It also includes titles for banjo, guitar and mandolin players, she said.
"We want to revive that in 2020 or 2021," Joslin said. "It should attract a lot of musicians."
And, he said, "We're thinking about having a bluegrass band contest to compete for a slot at ROMP. That should attract some good bands from outside the area."
Terry Woodward, the Hall of Fame's board chairman, worked, pushed and contributed money for more than 30 years to get a world-class bluegrass museum in Owensboro.
Exceeded expectations
The first year, he said, "exceeded my expectations in many areas. I'm really happy with the shows and events we've had."
The bluegrass museum recorded 7,031 paid admissions in its first year of operations.
"That doesn't sound that high," Woodward said. "But with a lot of the events (meetings, dinners, conferences) that we host, museum admission is included as part of the package. People attending those events get to tour the museum without paying extra. That was a lot of people."
The concerts, he said, bring a lot of visitors to the city.
Woodward said, "At the We Banjo 3 concert, I met people from Minnesota and Alabama who came just for the show."
He said he expects numbers to continue to rise as word about the Hall of Fame gets out.
"It's like starting a new business," Woodward said. "It takes a while for people to find you."
Smith said that at many of the concerts in the 447-seat Woodward Theatre more than half the audience is from outside Owensboro.
She said she was at the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau one day when a man from the Netherlands came in.
"He had been to our old museum and came to see the new one," she said.
"I talked to a couple from Minnesota the other day," Joslin said. "I thought they were in town for something else and just stopped by. But they said they came to Owensboro specifically to see the museum before going to other places like Bardstown."
He said, "Everything is starting to cook. There's a lot of music in Owensboro. That's why it was named one of America's Top 10 music cities (by Brand USA, the international marketing agency for American tourism). But we're working to expand our audience outside of Owensboro."
Mark Calitri, CVB president, said the Hall of Fame "has played a key role in the success of Owensboro tourism. I've been impressed with Chris Joslin and his team as they are working hard to create and attract new events like Downtown ROMP. Their fall concert series has been a huge success and they have become a popular wedding destination, which draws in visitors and the money they spend in local businesses right here in Daviess County."
He said, "The Hall of Fame has momentum going into 2020 and I'm looking forward to seeing what creative events they have planned."
Todd Squared LLC, the production company behind the PBS series "Bluegrass Underground," had booked Woodward Theatre to tape a concert called "Masters of Bluegrass," on Nov. 17 for PBS.
It was scheduled to air nationally in March as part of the network's spring pledge drive.
But problems arose last month with some of the acts backing out.
And the problems are still being worked out.
Television, record production
Joslin said Woodward Theatre is equipped for television production.
"We can make a record on that stage or a DVD," he said.
In July, Western Kentucky University's public radio station recorded a concert by Ian Noe, a singer-songwriter from Beattyville, in Woodward Theatre for its "Lost River Sessions" concert series.
In August, KET aired "Big Family," a documentary on bluegrass that showed footage of the Hall of Fame at the end.
And in September, Ken Burns' series, "Country Music," aired on PBS.
While it didn't mention the Hall of Fame, it devoted a lot of time to bluegrass music.
Joslin said with the new facility, bluegrass artists are starting to lend more of their artifacts to the museum for display.
"Ricky Skaggs, Sam Bush, Becky Buller and others have loaned artifacts to us," he said. "We've seen an uptick in people reaching out to collaborate with us. They're starting to think of their legacy."
Woodward Theatre also doubles as a movie theater.
Saturday night, "Bluegrass Country Soul," a 35-millimeter film shot at Carlton Haney's 1971 Labor Day festival at Blue Grass Park, Camp Springs, North Carolina, had the premiere of its restored print there.
Several movies were shown in the Hall of Fame's first year.
And more are coming.
"We'll be showing movies again during the holidays," Joslin said. "And we're thinking about children's movies on Saturday mornings next year."
The building's third floor was originally planned for a restaurant.
When no restaurant expressed an interest in locating there, the Hall of Fame turned it into rental space.
Use during the past year exceeded expectations, Smith said.
"The third floor has been in demand for rental," Joslin said. "But so many of the events there have spilled out into the entire building. Several people who have come to a concert say they were in the building the first time for a wedding. We have so many ways to engage people."
The Hall of Fame staff has grown to eight full-time employees, three part-time employees, about a dozen people who are called in as needed and 10 consistent volunteers, he said.
