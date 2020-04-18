Owners and operators of the Holiday Drive-In are ready to get the 2020 season underway — as soon restrictions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic allow it.
According to Tim Moseley, who helps run the drive-in movie theater in Reo, Indiana, the only thing he’s waiting on is the green light from state and local officials.
“We hope to open as soon as they let us,” said Moseley, whose family has owned the local staple since 1978. “Nobody really knows what’s going to happen. The only thing we can do is just be ready.”
The drive-in typically begins its viewing schedule in the first week of April each year, but opening-day plans remain on hold for now. In the meantime, however, Moseley is preparing the facility — which includes six screens, concession stands and bathrooms that span 26 acres — as if they’ll open May 1, even though he knows the goal is “a little bit optimistic.”
“We have a lot of unknowns,” he said. “We’re prepping it now. We’re painting, and we’re putting up fences. We will be ready by May 1, but I really don’t think it’s going to be opened up by then.”
Once the gates open, Moseley anticipates using just a few screens at a time, especially since receiving movies from distributors might become problematic in the first few months.
“Everything is shut down. You can’t even get in new content,” he said. “There are a few drive-ins in the country open, but they’re all playing older content. All the feeders are shut down, for the most part.
“The film companies have a lot of money tied up in these films, so they don’t want to put them out if nobody can watch them. There are only about 300 drive-ins left in the country, so we’re just a drop in the bucket, but we play the same movies as the indoors.”
Even without new content, drive-in theaters in areas without shutdowns are reporting an uptick in business nationwide, according to Business Insider, since it’s a way for people to leave their homes but remain in self-isolation.
Moseley hopes his theater follows suit.
“I think we will open with whatever we can get,” he said. “Hopefully people will want to get out of the house. ... We just want to make sure everybody’s happy and everybody’s safe.”
If the shutdown continues for several more months, Moseley said, “it’s going to be trouble.” The drive-in’s most productive months are often June and July, with a season that runs through the end of September. He also isn’t sure how Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s stay-at-home order and mandatory 14-day quarantine for leaving the state might affect business.
With so much uncertainty, all the Holiday Drive-In can do is wait to find out.
“This year, it’s in the best shape I’ve ever seen it, and of course, we can’t open,” Moseley said, with a laugh. “Everything is just about ready to go. We’re all dressed up with no place to go.”
