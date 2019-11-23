Legion Park was lit up with an array of bright, colorful Christmas lights on Friday as the city of Owensboro’s “Holiday in the Park” kicked off its 33rd season.
Adam Wright, the city’s grounds manager, said there are more than 50 displays that are a mix of the original handmade wooden scenes and the newly added penguin-light design.
“We have Charlie Brown, the manger scene, the toy soldiers — those are my favorite because they are the ones I grew up on,” Wright said. “I can remember going to the very first one and thinking, ‘Wow, how cool is this that you have all of this in the park.’ And I was just a kid — probably 8 or 9 years old.”
City workers began checking and replacing lights as they started assembling the displays on Halloween.
Wright said all of the 15 full-time employees that work under him consider “Holiday in the Park” a “labor of love” each year.
“Everybody gets their turn at Legion Park,” he said. “Our grounds division works tirelessly on ‘Holiday in the Park.’ But I wouldn’t necessarily call it work. Everyone who does it loves it … they enjoy what they do over there and take a lot of great pride in what they do.”
“Holiday in the Park,” began in 1986 when former Parks Director Cyndi Sturgeon and Bill Jackson, former facilities manager, came up with the idea of lighted structures in the park. They gathered sponsors for the individual structures and Owensboro resident Army Armstrong made each one out of wood.
Amanda Rogers, parks and recreation director, said many of the original wooden structures were damaged during the 2000 tornado. And over the years as technology has improved, the city has purchased lighted displays and has slowly started transitioning over to LEDs.
“In the beginning, we used flood lights to shine on the displays,” Rogers said. “But over time, light displays have become much more popular than they used to be.”
Rogers, however, said that plans are being made to add several more displays that would be in conjunction with the 35th anniversary in two years.
“I think we’ll probably be reaching out to the community to look at growing ‘Holiday in the Park’ for that 35th year,” she said. “…We don’t have our exact plan of how we want to approach it yet, but we figure we have a year to organize it and then another year to work with organizations to make it happen. Our goal would be to add at least 15 new displays.”
“Holiday in the Park” can be experienced by taking the half-mile walking track around Legion Park.
It’s free and runs through Jan. 2.
“We do this for the people of Owensboro,” Wright said. “…People that don’t have the money, don’t have the time or aren’t young enough anymore to decorate their houses, they can come over and enjoy what we do for them.”
