The city of Owensboro is gearing up for the 35th annual Holiday in the Park.
In the coming weeks, the Owensboro Parks and Recreation Department along with Public Works will be preparing for the holiday tradition at Legion Park. The event will run from Nov. 25 to Jan. 3, 2021.
For Public Works, it is a welcome tradition, said Adam Wright, grounds manager.
“This brings a sense of normalcy over my department,” he said. “As we walk through a year like this, it is like uncharted territory every day. “This has been the one thing that we have been able to do on time. Being able to put up Christmas decorations is something that we all love. Decorating the city and doing Holiday in the Park is a big part of our year.”
Holiday in the Park started in 1986 and was the brainchild of then Parks Director Cyndi Sturgeon and Facilities Manager Bill Jackson. The duo had a vision of Christmas structures in the park and began cataloging various photographs of wooden structures that Sturgeon envisioned in Owensboro parks. Through sponsorship from the community, the vision became a reality.
This year’s event has 50 structures and more than 200,000 lights, Wright said.
“You will see a lot of those wooden structures that people will recognize that is where it all started,” he said. “While many were destroyed by the tornado, several pieces like the toy soldiers and the Charlie Brown scene are still out there. A tornado or something like that may come through, but it won’t hold Holiday in the Park down.”
With the cancellation of so many events due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the tumultuous nature of 2020, the city is grateful and excited to be able to keep some semblance of tradition alive and well, especially leading into Christmas, said Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson.
“I am excited for the community that they can continue a tradition of visiting Legion Park,” he said. “I am thankful that we are able to keep this tradition alive especially during these difficult times. I would like to thank our city staff for continuing to organize this important tradition.”
Jacob Mulliken
