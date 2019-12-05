BrightStar Events of Plainfield, Illinois, will bring its Holiday Market to the Owensboro Convention Center this weekend.
Hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Danny Jackson, spokesman for the event, said it will be similar to the convention center's Kraftucky Arts & Crafts Expo last month.
"We have 35 vendors signed up," he said. "We had expected more, but this is the first year."
Some vendors like to wait until the second or later years to get involved with a show, Jackson said.
He said the convention center invited BrightStar to come in to replace a similar show that had been there in the past.
"We have a fair amount of hand-made crafts," Jackson said. "And we have vendors selling things like Avon products and Tupperware."
There is no admission charge for the event, he said,
Saturday is also Owensboro's downtown Holiday Stroll from 3 to 7 p.m., bringing hundreds of shoppers near the convention center.
Jackson said the first 100 shoppers on Saturday will get free shopping bags and the first 50 on Sunday will get free Santa hats.
He said, "We have quite a following on Facebook."
The company's Facebook page shows 2,477 people who say they are interested in the event.
Stephanie M Burciaga, BrightStar's founder, says on her website that the company "is for all those entrepreneurs, consultants, vendors and motivators who want to make things happen."
The company sponsors similar events in several states throughout the year.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
