Christmas, acrobatics and roller skating.
These will all take to the stage at "Holidaze," a holiday-themed circus show coming to the RiverPark Center in December.
"I think it's a great way to get into the holiday spirit," said Faith Holley, director of development and marketing.
Tickets for the show went on sale Monday, and are $51.50 for balcony seats and $76.50 for floor seats.
Holley also said that since the RiverPark Center began hosting the show, it has sold out each year.
"It's a beautiful show," Holley said.
"Holidaze" is just one show produced by Cirque Dreams, which was created in 1993 and produces many different circus-type shows.
"Holidaze" is not only Christmas-themed, but will also feature aspects of Thanksgiving and Hanukkah, according to the Cirque Dreams website.
In addition to the circus acts, the multi-million dollar show will feature both original music and seasonal songs such as "Deck the Halls" and "Winter Wonderland," according to a press release.
The show also features toy soldiers, penguins, carolers, and even Santa, the release said.
The Cirque Dreams Holidaze show will be at 7 p.m. on Dec. 12 at the RiverPark Center.
For more information, visit riverparkcenter.org.
Jack Dobbs, 270-691-7360, jdobbs@messenger-inquirer.com.
