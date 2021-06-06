Holiday World is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year with giveaways and the sharing of guest memories.
The theme park was founded in 1946 under the name Santa Claus Land and began as a retirement project for Louis J. Koch of Evansville.
As guest visitation continued to rise, the Koch family decided to expand the park by adding Halloween and Independence Day attractions, and officially change the park’s name to Holiday World.
Matt Eckert, president of Holiday World, said that reaching the milestone of 75 years is special to him.
“To have a family-owned business, especially a family-owned theme park, reach this milestone, it’s incredible and rare,” Eckert said.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic slowed things down, Eckert said that they were able to bounce back and are now stronger than ever.
For the 75th anniversary, Holiday World is doing 75 days of giveaways. Coincidentally, Holiday World will be operating for 75 days this season, which Eckert said worked out perfectly for the giveaways.
Prizes include park tickets and weekend family retreats to Lake Rudolph. For information on how to enter the giveaways, visit www.holiday world.com/75-days-of-giveaways/.
Holiday World is also encouraging park-goers to share photos, videos and written memories of past trips for the park to incorporate on social media, its blog and website.
“We wouldn’t be where we are without our guests, so we have to celebrate them,” Eckert said.
Guests can submit their memories to holidayworld.com/memories.
While there are no new attractions to the park this season, the Cheetah Race, the world’s first race water-coaster, opened in 2020, but most people weren’t exposed to it due to the pandemic.
Eckert said that he considers the coaster a new attraction for the season.
According to Eckert, things have been going very well so far this year.
“The world is ready to get back to some sense of normalcy,” Eckert said. “People want to have fun, make memories and smile, and that’s our job.”
Holiday World is hiring ages 14 and over for seasonal positions and offering “Hire & Ride” interviews. These interviews take place at Holiday World, and interviewees who qualify and bring correct identification will receive a voucher for them and a guest to spend the rest of the day enjoying the park.
Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari’s full 2021 season calendar can be found at www.holidayworld.com/park-tickets/park-hours/.
