Audubon Area Community Services is preparing for the first phase of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, to begin Nov. 4.
That's when the program's subsidy phase starts. It will remain in effect through Dec. 13. During the subsidy phase, no utility disconnect notice is needed to qualify.
For some clients, pre-registration for the first phase started on Oct. 1 and continues through Oct. 31.
"Pre-registration is a service we offer to (clients) who are 60 years old or above or disabled and receive a fixed income," said Stacey Melton, LIHEAP manager.
AACS schedules pre-registration events at various locations throughout its seven-county region, Melton said. Those events keep clients from making a trip to AACS offices during the busy LIHEAP season.
Although clients may pre-register for LIHEAP, they will not receive benefits sooner, Melton said.
Funding for last year's subsidy phase was $593,625. This year's allocation came in slightly lower at $586,335.
AACS records show a total of about $450,000 went to nearly 3,400 households in the region during the 2018 subsidy phase. In Daviess County, 1,415 homes received assistance. In other counties, the numbers were: Hancock County, 176; McLean County, 195; and Ohio County, 396.
AACS also serves Henderson, Union and Webster counties.
Unused LIHEAP funds are returned to the state.
Benefit amounts are based on each household's poverty level, whether they live in subsidized or nonsubsidized housing and the type of fuel used for heating.
Eligible households live at or below 130% of the federal poverty level. In 2018, a one-person household's gross monthly income could not exceed $1,316. A home with eight residents could not earn a gross monthly income higher than $4,592.
There also are guidelines for clients' ownership of liquid assets.
When clients apply for assistance, they must bring documents to prove their eligibility.
Applicants should bring Social Security numbers or a permanent residence card for each member of the household, proof of all household income from the previous month, most current heating bill, statement from the landlord if heating expenses are included in rent, statement from the utility company if the client participates in a pre-pay electric program and the account number and name on the account for heating fuel sources and electric bills.
The second half of LIHEAP is called the crisis phase. It begins Jan. 6, 2020, and runs until funds are depleted or March 31, 2020, whichever comes first. For the crisis phase, a disconnect notice from the utility company is required or the client must be within four days of running out of wood, coal, propane or kerosene.
For more information about LIHEAP, call AACS at 270-686-1600.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
