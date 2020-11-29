My bride was always fond of saying it’s great to travel here and there, but it’s always better to be back home.
And I’ve got a lot of reasons for believing that.
A good home is the soul of life and living, and it can be the hub of family life and love for multiple generations.
A newly established home for a newly-established couple is a haven waiting to be made a magical part of life. The magic is almost guaranteed by two people locked into the beauty and excitement of marriage, and plans for a future.
And what does the future hold?
Unlike many of life’s challenges, a home is an ongoing building project spurned by the many things it takes to build a family propelled by love and held together by determination.
A home is like a picture puzzle with a thousand pieces. The more of those pieces fashioned together the better the project will be.
And what better continuation than the birth of the homeowner’s first child. All of the home’s new furniture, appliances and accessories will suddenly become second fiddle.
What was a home in the making now becomes a home with even more love and responsibility. Chances are there will be more than one child and the possibility of half a dozen.
And so what? The home originally built on the love of a young couple will then spread its wings of togetherness and provide room for all.
Like always, time will pass, youngsters will become adults and new life will greet the occasion. The home that started it all says hello to its third generation and more love abounds. A home that once was empty had grown into a mansion of expectations.
The young couple with their first place to live has remained in that place and made a home like no other could replace.
And so it is with all of the earthly ingredients that make a mixture of wood, bricks and cement into a place we’ll never forget.
And it’s always great to be back home.
