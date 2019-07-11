Members of the Homeless Council of the Ohio Valley have agreed to create a new elected office titled resource fair coordinator.
"It's such a big job," said Jenni Warren, Daviess County Fiscal Court's liaison to the council.
The council hosts a resource fair annually. This year, it was conducted in late January. At least 235 people attended.
The resource fair provides vulnerable populations with haircuts, clothes, showers, information on local services and a meal. The event involves months of coordination and work. In the past, members of the HCOV shared duties that a new coordinator will handle.
"This person needs to know they would not be alone in this affair," Warren said.
The new resource fair coordinator would have a co-chair to assist.
The council also recently talked about nominee recommendations for 2020 offices. Council leadership agreed it was time for new blood.
"New people bring new ideas," Warren said.
Chairman Harry Pedigo told council members he plans to visit with professors at Owensboro colleges about social work students who may be willing to participate.
Warren suggested, however, that the chairman's position should go to someone more seasoned than a college student.
At the next HCOV meeting on Aug. 14, the council will accept nominations for the offices of chairman, vice-chairman, treasurer and resource fair coordinator.
The HCOV meets monthly on the second floor of Daviess County Courthouse. To attend this meeting, accommodations for disabled residents may be arranged by contacting 270-685-8424. If possible, a 24-hour notice is requested.
