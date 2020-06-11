Members of the Homeless Council of the Ohio Valley learned about a bleach-making device, which can help nonprofits keep their facilities disinfected at a lower cost.
John Clouse, deputy director of Daviess County Emergency Management, introduced council members to the machine made by WaterStep.
The device retails for $450; however, Clouse hoped to work out a deal with the company to donate devices to local nonprofits or get them at a reduced price. Clouse said WaterStep has been generous to shelters in other areas that serve homeless residents.
The machine can make about one gallon of bleach solution every hour out of table salt and water. If the bleach is sealed in a container, its shelf life is about two weeks.
As the economy has reopened, the state’s Healthy at Work guidelines recommend businesses disinfect surfaces that employees and customers touch regularly. Bleach is a go-to disinfectant.
For nonprofits, especially those with residential populations, a bleach-making device could save a lot of money and time.
Clouse asked HCOV members if they were interested in owning a bleach-making machine. If so, he would approach WaterStep about donating or reducing the fee.
Dan Eaton, of St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter, said he was interested.
“I think it’s a wonderful idea,” Eaton said.
Owensboro Regional Recovery earlier discussed purchasing a bleach-making device but decided against it, said Hailey Hidenrite, who works at the nonprofit.
In other business, HCOV members talked about needs in the community.
Since the start of COVID-19, they reported seeing new panhandlers in town.
“They’re being reached out to,” Eaton said.
One member reported reading more requests for assistance on social media.
Eaton told fellow members he has seen an increase in the number of women and women with children who need shelter and basic supplies, such as baby formula and diapers.
“Folks I’ve never seen before are asking for help, especially women with young kids,” Eaton said.
He said he has been surprised with the level of need and hopes it is a temporary coronavirus situation.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.