Homeless council learns more about St. Benedict's new unit

Members of the Homeless Council of the Ohio Valley heard an update on St. Benedict's Women & Family Services daytime facility.
Dan Eaton, St. Benedict's director of special initiatives, told the council there is no set date for the new unit's opening, but he expects renovations to end around the holidays. An open house and ribbon- cutting could take place in early January if all goes well.
Flooring and trim work are being done now, Eaton said.
In the meantime, the facility's targeted case manager has been hired. Jessie Schartung started to work at St. Benedict's on Dec. 2.
Schartung earned a master's degree in sociology in 2015 from Western Kentucky University. She has worked as a mental health associate at RiverValley Behavioral Health, in child protective services for the state, as a victim advocate in sexual assault support services and with at-risk youth at Kentucky United Methodist Children's Home, according to St. Benedict's Facebook page.
"She brings a lot of experience to the table," Eaton told HCOV members.
Being able to offer targeted case management onsite is a big addition to services, he said.
The new Women & Family Services unit, which is at Ninth Street and Hickman Avenue, will offer a place to shower and do laundry. It will also provide internet access for those who want to look for work or fill out employment applications.
Through a partnership with Audubon Area Community Services, the daytime facility will offer screenings for Headstart and assistance with housing and utilities.
In other business, the HCOV learned the 2020 Census is behind in hiring workers for next year's count.
Molly McCarroll, partnership specialist for the U.S. Census Bureau, said, as of her latest update, Daviess County needs about 510 census workers. The bureau has received about 200 applications so far.
Census hiring has been going on for a while, but it will pick up in January, McCarroll said. Anyone interested in a temporary job with weekly paychecks, flexible schedule and $14 an hour should visit 2020census.gov/jobs or call 1-855-JOB-2020.
McCarroll also asked for assistance in gathering a list of churches, shelters, food pantries, soup kitchens and other agencies where vulnerable populations routinely gather. In late March, specially trained census workers will spend three days and nights at those locations counting homeless and near-homeless residents.
HCOV members discussed the group's upcoming resource fair. It is usually hosted in late January at Settle Memorial United Methodist Church's Renewal and Outreach Center; however, that facility will be under renovation at that time.
The council discussed other possible locations and dates for the resource fair. The Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County, SS. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church and Third Baptist Church will be contacted.
The group agreed walkability is a prime consideration when looking for a new location.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
