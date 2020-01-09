St. Benedict's Women & Family Services daytime facility opened for the first time Monday and is off to a great start.
During its first two days of operation, a homeless woman walked in and staff placed her in an emergency shelter, said Dan Eaton, St. Benedict's director of special initiatives. Also, clients washed a total of 22 loads of laundry, and about 12 people took showers, Eaton reported to the Homeless Council of the Ohio Valley at its monthly meeting Wednesday morning.
On Monday, several people came just to look around, Eaton said. "(On Tuesday), we were hopping."
Eaton said he didn't know how many clients to expect during the first few days. "But I've been really pleased."
The Women & Family Services facility is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. It is at Hickman Avenue and Ninth Street.
The daytime facility offers free computer access, laundry services, showers, some clothing and diapers, to name a few services. The facility also has a full-time social worker.
Erica Wade, director of The Center, also reported to the HCOV about that facility, which opened in November in the Cigar Factory Mall. The Center is a community-focused program that supports families in need.
It offers a one-stop-shop approach so families can go to one location for assistance with WIC, Kentucky Legal Aid, Owensboro Community & Technical College programs, GED services, health benefit assisters and a host of other services. Wade said The Center offers access to more than 20 programs now.
The Center's resource days are the first and third Thursdays of every month.
"We've grown with every resource day," Wade said of agencies and services.
The Center has hosted four resource days so far. Attendance averages about 32 clients per day; however, 60 people came to one resource day.
"We're starting to see success stories," Wade said in an interview after the HCOV meeting.
Thanks to The Center, one man enrolled in an OCTC technology program and found a job and housing.
Also, a woman came in who needed help with an eviction notice. While talking to her, The Center's staff learned she wasn't taking diabetes medication because she couldn't afford insulin. The Center introduced her to the Daviess County Community Access Project, which helps residents receive medications at no cost.
Currently, The Center's biggest need is volunteers to help staff the program's family visitation space. The Center offers a neutral location for court-ordered, supervised visits.
The family visitation space is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Wade would like to expand those hours to 7 p.m. To do that, she needs more volunteers.
They can work as few as two hours per week. She hopes to work through Owensboro colleges to attract social work students.
Anyone interested in volunteering can reach Wade at 270-684-3837 or ContactUs@TheCenterODC.org. Volunteers need to take a one-hour training session before they begin.
In other business at the HCOV meeting:
• HCOV officials announced the agency's resource fair will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. on Feb. 25 at the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County, 1650 W. Second St. In the past, the free event provided haircuts, showers, clothing, eye exams, general checkups, employment and education information, access to various service providers, backpacks and a meal.
• RiverValley Behavioral Health representatives announced that agency will host a Mental Health First Aid Training workshop for the faith-based community. The eight-hour event is free to the public.
It will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 27 at St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.
The training helps people identify, understand and respond to signs of addictions and mental illness.
To register, contact Jamie Johnson at 270-689-6703 or by email at johnson-jamie@rvbh.com.
• Emergency management officials announced the American Red Cross will teach a basic sheltering course from 9 a.m. to noon on Jan. 18 at SS. Joseph and Paul Parish Hall, 609 E. Fourth St. The session will train residents to assist and relieve Red Cross volunteers when local shelters are opened after a disaster. The class is free to the public.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.