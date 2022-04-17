Homicide victim found in shed

Hardin County’s first homicide victim of 2022 is being remembered by friends as a loving and caring woman.
Stayce and Joseph Wright live next door to the 62-year-old, whose body was found Wednesday evening in a shed on her property in the 900 block of Oak Drive off Blackjack Road.
“Stayce and my father called the police for a well check because no one could get ahold of her,” Joseph said. “The police came and did a search on the house.”
“They couldn’t find her,” Stayce said.
The couple said they were assisting with the search of the property to see if they could help find their friend, Lana Rene Jantz.
Police continued searching other buildings, including a trailer at the back of the property and a garage with a living unit above.
At the very rear of the property, Stayce looked under a shed door and saw a set of shoes.
“I noticed that everything is out of place,” Stayce said, adding the doors were rarely shut and had a unlatched padlock on them. “Her shoes were inside. About that time the cop said, ‘I found her. Get out here.’ I done saw her.”
Stayce also noticed what appeared to be drag marks from Jantz’s single-family home to the shed.
At that time, Hardin County Sheriff’s Office deputies cleared the scene and roped it off, Joseph said. The death investigation began.
According to Hardin County Sheriff John Ward, Jantz’s body was found “right before the storms came” Wednesday evening.
Ward said Friday afternoon what started as a death investigation now has become a homicide investigation after an autopsy was conducted Thursday on Jantz’s body.
“We’ve decided this is a homicide,” Ward said. “It’s under investigation and we’re actively working it. We’re still trying to gather all the details and determine exactly what happened.”
The woman died of blunt force trauma, Ward said, but was unwilling to release additional details.
While the Wrights weren’t told of Jantz’s cause of death, but deputies said they didn’t want to see.
“They just said it’s bad,” Joseph said. “Real bad.”
The Wrights said they don’t know anyone who would have killed Jantz.
“I don’t know of her having any enemies at all,” Joseph said. “She’s a really good woman, really good. I don’t see why anyone would have any reason to do what they did to her.”
For the couple, Jantz was much more than a neighbor.
“She’s my hero,” Stayce said. “She went through my weight loss surgery with me; she went through my son’s suicide with me.”
Jantz loved animals and spent time landscaping and keeping her yard, Stayce said. Jantz even helped the couple repair their lawnmower.
Joseph’s father, Gary Hilger, and Jantz were in a new relationship, having met at the couple’s October wedding where Jantz made Stayce’s dress and Hilger, a minister, conducted the ceremony, the couple said.
“They just started seeing each other just last month,” Joseph said.
Jantz also was a U.S. Army veteran who had two dogs, Rosie and Daisy. Rosie was Jantz’s service animal.
The dogs are in mourning, Stayce said as they whined from inside the Wright’s home.
“They were her babies,” Joseph said.
The Wrights said they volunteered to keep the dogs out of respect for Jantz.
Ward said he doesn’t believe the homicide was a random act and the public isn’t at risk. However, he advised residents to remain alert to the occurrences in their community.
“We would advise everyone to be diligent, pay attention to your surroundings,” Ward said. “Anything that’s out of place or not right where you live, don’t hesitate to dial 911.”
Gina Clear can be reached at 270-505-1418 or gclear@thenewsenterprise.com.
Gina Clear can be reached at 270-505-1418 or gclear@thenewsenterprise.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.