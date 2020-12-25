As the life-saving COVID-19 vaccines now begin to arrive at hospitals, health systems and long-term care facilities across the Commonwealth, the feeling of hope and optimism on nearing the end of a year-long battle now begins. We wish to offer our heartfelt prayers and condolences to those that have lost loved ones during this pandemic and to those that may be in the midst of this battle. And to those that have been on the front-lines taking care of our loved ones, family members and most-often complete strangers, we extend to you the highest level of gratitude for your service and sacrifice.
It has been a long and arduous journey in the region with the first case of COVID-19 reported on March 19, 2020 in Daviess County. As of Dec. 22, 5,263 Daviess Countians had tested positive for COVID-19, disrupting personal, social, and professional activities. Most disheartening, however, are the 139 deaths that have occurred at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital alone since the pandemic first began.
The process of vaccinating front line care givers and residents of long-term care facilities now begins here in the Owensboro Health service area with the first shipment of 4000 doses of the Moderna vaccine. And while there is every reason for us all to celebrate, the monumental undertaking to bring those vaccines to Owensboro and the rest of the Commonwealth, has been nothing short of miraculous. Never in the history of our nation and our state has such an endeavor been undertaken.
From the beginning of this pandemic, government leaders, health care officials and providers, researchers, logistics experts and so many others from across the nation, the state and this region have come together with the sole purpose of ending this pandemic and saving lives. No playbook, no past experience, and no “sure thing.” And yet, less than 12 months since we first learned of this deadly virus, a vaccine can now be administered to those in the region.
And with all things unproven and unknown, it should be anticipated that there would be missteps and mistakes along the way. A requirement for ultra-cold storage of the first vaccine and a shortage in anticipated supply, only further complicated the process. However, it has been our driving focus to work together for the greater good which has been paramount to our success.
We may take comfort in knowing that Owensboro Health has every capability necessary to receive, store and administer both COVID-19 vaccines — Pfizer and Moderna — from ultra-cold storage capacity to advanced IT infrastructure since the first vaccines were made available. It is with a collective spirit of achievement and humility, that immunization now begins.
Together, we are strong and capable and ready to meet this challenge. Thank you for your patience, your prayers and your efforts in assisting us to heal the sick and improve the health of the communities we serve.
Greg R. Strahan is the president/CEO of Owensboro Health. Steven J. Stack, MD, is the commissioner for Department for Public Health in Kentucky’s Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
