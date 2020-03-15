With schools shutting down for the next two weeks, Hopkins County officials have created a plan to provide lunch for its students 18 years old and younger, during the closure.
“Our plan is to provide lunches,” said Marci Cox, Hopkins County Schools director of child nutrition. “We will have multiple sites throughout the community.”
Through a wavier with the United States Department of Agriculture, the district can feed its students at no cost, Cox said.
Meals will be available from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and the meals are grab and go. Students will not have to stay and eat at the site, she said.
District Supt. Dr. Deanna Ashby said there are five feeding sites: Pride Elementary, Grapevine Elementary, West Broadway Elementary, Southside Elementary and the Christian Food Bank of Hopkins County. More locations will be announced, if needed.
“This is hugely important to us because we know for a lot of the students, we’re their breakfast, and we’re their lunch and now we’ve even become available for an afternoon snack,” said Ashby.
Throughout the year, the district’s family resource coordinators identify students that need food for the weekend. Yellow bags filled with necessary food goes out on Friday. Ashby said the Family Resource Service Centers will be available during this period. Leaders will meet Monday to discuss their resources and what they can give over the next couple of weeks.
As the youth resource coordinator at Browning Springs Middle School, Amy Lynch said being able to feed children that need the food is immeasurable.
“It means the world to me to know that I’m able to help children that may not have that extra food on the weekend,” she said. “My job is such a blessing to me, it really is.”
During these two weeks, Ashby said people are encouraged to stay home. However, she understands that people want to volunteer and help.
“We value our volunteers, I will have more information about that after I meet with our family resource on Monday,” she said. “Whatever happens, we certainly want to adhere to social distancing. If there are community partners that want to drop off canned goods, or those kinds of supplies for our students for backpack blessings, certainly we would welcome that.”
If you are interested in volunteering or donating, contact the Hopkins County School’s central office at 270-825-600.
In Dawson Springs, food will be provided to students in a couple of different ways. A bus filled with breakfasts and lunches will transport the food to bus stops in the city. Supt. Lenny Whalen approximated the timeframe from 10:30 a.m. to noon each day. In addition, there will be a drive-thru pick up station in front of the gymnasium from 11 a.m. to noon each day.
The Hopkins County YMCA is offering a dinner option to those age 18 and younger by making stops at a few places in Dawson Springs so children can come by and grab another meal.
Jason Hale, who works in the Dawson Springs district and coordinates local efforts through the YMCA, will drive the organization’s van to Clarkdale Court Apartments each weekday from 2:30 to 2:50 p.m. The next stop is the Dawson Springs City Park from 2:55 p.m. to 3:10 p.m. The last stops are Belmont Apartments from 3:15 to 3:30 p.m. and the Hard Work Cafe at the school from 4 to 5 p.m.
