A Hopkins County sheriff’s deputy was killed early Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle accident on the Western Kentucky Parkway.
Deputy Terry Vick, 43, was killed when his vehicle struck a guardrail and a concrete abutment near the 43-mile marker on the parkway, which is in Hopkins County on the Hopkins-Muhlenberg county line.
The incident was reported at 7:28 a.m. Kentucky State Police reports say Vick was driving east when his vehicle crossed the median and struck the guardrail and abutment. Vick was pronounced dead at the scene.
Vick had previously been a deputy sheriff at the Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Department.
Trooper Rob Austin, public affairs officer for KSP in Madisonville, was in his personal vehicle when the incident occurred. A KSP accident reconstructionist worked the scene but has not yet made a determination.
“It’s still unknown,” Austin said. “No one knows what made him lose control of his vehicle and drift over.”
The incident is still under investigation.
