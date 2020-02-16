Hopkinsville resident Gwenda Motley is known as the collector of her family. She’s the keeper of her sister bell hooks’ books and artifacts. She has elephant figurines throughout her home as an homage to her sorority Delta Sigma Theta Inc. And, the bench her late mother sat on every Sunday at church has been sized down to fit in her living room.
A collector of many mementos, Motley will showcase her collection of former President Barack Obama memorabilia from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday during the African-American Collectors Exhibit at Virginia Street Baptist Church.
“I went to both inaugurations and just bought stuff over time,” she said. “I was not intending to be a collector.”
Along with Obama calendars, buttons and T-shirts, Motley has several greeting cards and an invitation to each inauguration from the campaign.
“I didn’t know we could be getting things like this,” she said about the personalized invite. “We didn’t think we were going to get to go (to the actual inauguration), but then, another bus came, and we actually were on the (National) Mall.”
Motley said the whole experience was awesome.
“It’s like you’re never going to do this again in life, so let’s do it,” she said.
Along with attending Obama’s second inauguration in 2013, she and her husband took a simulation photo with the former president that is commemorated on a button.
Motley said when she pitched the idea of showing her collection to her pastor at Virginia Street, they decided to open it up to other collectors in the church.
“In our culture we are collectors, and we have things that we need to share,” she said. “I think that’s something that we should really be cognizant of passing on to our young people.”
Motley’s Obama collection will be on display later this month at Hopkinsville Community College and at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School.
Motley said she wants to display it for elementary students specifically who might not remember when he was president.
“For the young kids who are coming along to be able to know ‘wow, we had the first black president,’ ” Motley said. “I’m sure I’m not the only person who has this stuff. Lots of people have a lot more than I do, but what do we do with it? It’s meaningful to have somewhere for it in Hopkinsville.”
Motley said her grandchildren haven’t seen the magnitude of her collection, but she hopes they preserve it when she’s gone.
“I want my grandchildren to internalize that this was something really historic that happened during their lifetime, even if they were too young to know it,” she said. “I’m going to have to write something into my will, that way (my collection) can be donated to the museum or somewhere — I don’t want it to just be in a box. I’d like for it to go someplace meaningful.”
